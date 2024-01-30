Top 10 most-loved Korean dramas with English subtitles to watch on YouTube for free

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 30, 2024

A charming romance mini drama with brief episodes that can be watched on YouTube is called "Master's Delicacies."

Savor a mystery thriller series called "The Mysterious Class" that will undoubtedly give you chills.

The blend of romance, drama, swindle, and humor in "Ending Again" will have you eager for the upcoming episode.

With the title "The Witch Store Reopening" and English subtitles, viewers can experience the ideal fusion of fantasy, comedy, and romance in this series.

Teenagers frequently choose "Romance Talking," one of the most beloved collegiate romance series to watch.

You can get the pleasure of an adventure with "The Best Ending," so there's no need to search for a roller coaster.

The adorable and entertaining series "Dear X Who Doesn't Love Me" explores the difficulties of finding the proper person and the challenges that follow.

Watching the quirky Kdrama "Not Found Love" with your devoted and single friends is a fun way to unwind.

Coffee Prince is a gender-bending tale about a tomboy who poses as a boy in order to work at a wealthy playboy's coffee shop.

What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim is an office romance centered on a narcissistic boss and his devoted secretary, who chooses to leave the company after nine years of employment.

