Top 10 most-popular Hindi web series to watch on YouTube for free
Nishant
| Jun 04, 2024
Kota Factory depicts the life of students in Kota, a hub for coaching centers, focusing on a student named Vaibhav preparing for IIT.
TVF Aspirants is a coming-of-age series about three friends preparing for the UPSC exam.
College Romance Series follows the love lives of three college best friends, available for free on YouTube.
Apahran Series is a hindi action thriller web series directed by Siddharth Sen Gupta.
Thinkistan is a drama-comedy set in a 90s Mumbai advertising agency, exploring various conflicts within the agency.
Flames Series is a romantic web series by The Timeliners, set in the school days of its characters.
Permanent Roommates is a romantic comedy about a couple, Tanya and Mikesh, facing marriage after a long-distance relationship.
Bose: Dead/Alive, a historical drama series based on the book India’s Biggest Cover-up, depicting the life of Subhas Chandra Bose.
Bhaukaal Series is a crime drama web series starring Mohit Raina focusing on law enforcement in a crime-ridden city.
TVF Tripling is a comedy-drama about three siblings on a road trip featuring Sumeet Vyas and Maanvi Gagroo.
