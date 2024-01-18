Top 10 most popular web series on Netflix
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 18, 2024
Wednesday Addams battles the ghosts & mysteries at the boarding school. Filled with Dark humour and coming-of-age chills making it one of the most famous web series on Netflix.
Hawkins faces new horror as Eleven battles for town and powers. Sci-fi series Stranger Things season 4 is the second most popular web series.
Haunting look at infamous serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer’s crimes and chilling impact. It is a true crime drama with graphical content.
Bridgerton is set in the regency-era of London with drama, witty romance, fierce competition, and a sparkling society.
Queen's Gambit shows the meteoric rise of an orphan chess prodigy as she battles through addiction and demons in this coming-of-age drama.
A Young FBI trainee at White House thwarts national security and becomes a threat in Night Agent, a fast-paced political thriller.
Stranger Things Season 3 with another entry as summer fun turns ominous as Hawkins faces Russian plot and monstrous return.
Bridgerton: Season 2 follows the eldest brother's quest for love as he unveils family secrets in London's glittering social scene.
Monster-hunting hero Geralt of Rivia reunites with daughter as he faces new threats in a thrilling fantasy adventure in Witcher.
Queen Charlotte is the prequel series that explores Queen's rise to power and forbidden romance in the Bridgerton universe.
