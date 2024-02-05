Top 10 most romantic films on Netflix and more OTT for all the hopeless romantics
Vridhi Soodhan
Feb 05, 2024
Love Hard is a holiday romantic comedy about a lady who decides to surprise her online crush by flying across the nation.
Bollywoodlife.com
The Royal Treatment is a fantasy romance that tells the story of a hairstylist in New York who accepts to marry a prince from a far-off nation and the difficulties they have adjusting to their new lives.
Bollywoodlife.com
A high school student who develops an app that enables him to be a stand-in date for any occasion and the girl who transforms his view on love are the subjects of The Perfect Date.
Bollywoodlife.com
Safe Haven is a romantic thriller. It is based on another novel by Nicholas Sparks.
Bollywoodlife.com
He's Just Not That at You is an ensemble film starring a number of celebrities that delves at dating misconceptions and the intricacies of contemporary relationships.
Bollywoodlife.com
The Ugly Truth is a clever and raunchy movie about a TV producer who falls in love with a chauvinistic dating expert after taking his counsel.
Bollywoodlife.com
In the humorous and endearing movie Crazy, Stupid, Love, a divorced guy receives a makeover from a smooth-talking bachelor, and the unanticipated results of his new appearance are revealed.
Bollywoodlife.com
The Notebook: An emotional film based on Nicholas Sparks' book about a young couple who fights Alzheimer's to be together despite social obstacles.
Bollywoodlife.com
Notting Hill: A beloved romantic comedy about a well-known actress in London who develops feelings for a modest bookstore owner.
Bollywoodlife.com
In the science fiction romance Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, a couple experiences a traumatic breakup and then erases each other from their memories, only to find love again.
Bollywoodlife.com
