Top 10 most successful Korean dramas on OTT that are loved by all
Nikita Thakkar
| Aug 26, 2024
Crash Landing on You is on Netflix and is among the most loved K-dramas ever. It is a love story that goes across the border of South-North Korea.
It's Okay to Not Be Okay on Netflix is a love story that will leave you touched. It is also about emotional healing, childhood trauma and more.
Squid Game is among the top 10 K-drama web series to clock highest number of views. The web series that is about deadly games is on Netflix.
All of Us Are Dead is for all zombie lovers. The K-drama was so successful that it is coming up with next season. Watch it on Netflix.
Boys Over Flowers is on Viki. It is about a middle-class girl getting admission in an Elite school and finds herself surrounded by rich.
Extraordinary Attorney Woo is an inspiring and motivating K-Drama about a lawyer with Asperger's syndrome. It got a fab rating of 8.6.
The Heirs is among the most successful K-dramas that is loved by all. It has romance, emotion, humour and more. Watch it on Viki.
Crash Course in Romance is on Netflix and has an IMBb rating of 7.8.
Queen of Tears on Netflix was so popular that it shattered many records by registering 600 million plus viewing hours. It is the highest rated tvN series too.
Business Proposal is a mushy romantic drama that will touch your hearts with its interesting storyline. Watch on Netflix.
