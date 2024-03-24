Top 10 most true crime documentaries to watch on Netflix
Janhvi Sharma
| Mar 24, 2024
Crime Stories: India Detectives is a four episode crime docuseries about the workings of the Bengaluru city police.
Wild Wild Country is a story of a controversial cult leader .
The Tinder Swindler is a story about a conman who poses as a billionaire playboy on Tinder.
House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths is a story about deaths of 11 members of a Delhi family.
Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes is about a serial killer Dennis Nilsen.
The Hunt For Veerappan showcases the rise and fall of him.
Indian Predator: Murder In A Courtroom is a story about a brutal predator who was killed in a courtroom.
Indian Predator: The Butcher of Delhi is about Chandrakant Jha, a serial killer.
American Murder: The Family Next Door is about the Chris Watts family murders.
Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes is about the serial killer Ted Bundy.
