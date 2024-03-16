Top 10 most underrated Tamil movies of all time on Prime Video, Hotstar and other OTT
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 16, 2024
Kochadaiiyaan, an animated revenge tale featuring Rajinikanth, praised for its innovation but failed to meet box-office expectations. On Jio Cinema.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kaaviya Thalaiva was a drama set in a theatre troupe, lauded for experimentation but lacked star power. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jeeva is a cricket drama that exposed politics and was praised for its social message but suffered from a lack of promotion. On YouTube.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pannaiyarum Padminiyum, a comedy-drama about a landlord and his car, was appreciated for its uniqueness but failed commercially. On Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Paradesi, depicting villagers forced into slavery, it is an emotionally compelling masterpiece that got overlooked. On YouTube.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Wolf and the Goat is an underrated thriller with a gripping plot, praised for intensity but struggled. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Chennaiyil Oru Naal was a remake with a social message and commercially successful but deserved more recognition. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aadhalal Kadhal Seiveer, a teenage romance with a strong plotline, is commercially successful and deserved of wider acclaim. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vaanam, a remake with transformative narratives, was praised for performances but fell short of expectations. On Jio Cinema.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thadaiyara Thaakka, is an action-packed film that was commercially successful but deserved more recognition. On MX Player.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hey Ram was an epic historical drama by Kamal Haasan but due to controversies, it ended up being unsuccessful at the box office. On Jio Cinema.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 underrated Bollywood thrillers you didn't know about
Find Out More