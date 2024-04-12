Top 10 most underrated Tamil movies to stream on Prime Video, Disney Plus Hotstar and other OTT
Janhvi Sharma
| Apr 12, 2024
Chennaiyil Oru Naal is a remake with a social message on Disney+ Hotstar.
Thadaiyara Thaakka is available to watch on MX Player.
Pannaiyarum Padminiyum is a perfect a comedy-drama about a landlord and his car. You can stream it on Prime Video.
Paradesi is a story about villagers who are forced into slavery. On YouTube.
Aadhalal Kadhal Seiveer is a story about teenage romance available to watch on Disney+ Hotstar.
The Wolf and the Goat on Disney+ Hotstar will keep you hooked to the screens.
Jeeva is available to watch on YouTube and is a cricket drama.
Vaanam is a remake that you can stream on Jio Cinema.
Kaaviya Thalaiva is a film about a theatre troupe that you can watch on Disney+ Hotstar.
Kochadaiiyaan streaming on JioCinema features Rajinikanth in main roles.
