Top 10 most underrated web series on Jio Cinema, Disney Plus Hotstar and more OTT
Janhvi Sharma
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 20, 2024
Rajkummar Rao as Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose in Bose: Dead/Alive will leave you mesmerized. Watch on AltBalaji.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Asur stars Arshad Warsi in main role. Streaming on Voot.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Raikar Case available on Jio Cinema is based on the story of a family who lost their son.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Final Call on Zee 5 is a story of a pilot who wants to crash his flight.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Rangbaaz is the real-life story of a notorious gangster that you can watch on ZEE5.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Out of Love on Disney+Hotstar is the story of a cheating husband.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Humans is about a big pharma crimes that you can watch on Disney+Hotstar.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Tahir Raj Bhasin in Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein on Netflix has a unique plot.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Smoke on MX Player will leave you surprised.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Asur 2 on Jio Cinema will keep you hooked till the end.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Before Crew on OTT, Top 8 women-led Bollywood movies with no male leads
Find Out More