Top 10 most underrated web series on Jio Cinema, Disney Plus Hotstar and more OTT

Janhvi Sharma Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 20, 2024

Rajkummar Rao as Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose in Bose: Dead/Alive will leave you mesmerized. Watch on AltBalaji.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Asur stars Arshad Warsi in main role. Streaming on Voot.

The Raikar Case available on Jio Cinema is based on the story of a family who lost their son.

The Final Call on Zee 5 is a story of a pilot who wants to crash his flight.

Rangbaaz is the real-life story of a notorious gangster that you can watch on ZEE5.

Out of Love on Disney+Hotstar is the story of a cheating husband.

Humans is about a big pharma crimes that you can watch on Disney+Hotstar.

Tahir Raj Bhasin in Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein on Netflix has a unique plot.

Smoke on MX Player will leave you surprised.

Asur 2 on Jio Cinema will keep you hooked till the end.

