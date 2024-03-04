Top 10 most unique movies and web series that you can watch online
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 04, 2024
OK Computer looks into the possible dystopian future, set in 1931 revolving around a murder mystery involving AI. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Leila is a dystopian web series of a woman in search of her daughter whom she got separated from at birth. On Netflix.
Nomadland follows a woman who becomes a nomad after losing her home and husband. On Disney+ Hotstar.
The Whale follows the story of an obese man filled with hardships and self-acceptance. On Sony LIV.
Sense8 is another unique web series following 8 strangers who get connected emotionally and mentally. On Netflix.
Everything Everywhere All at Once is a mind-bending sci-fi film exploring the multiverse and alternate realities. On Sony LIV.
Dark is a complex web series revolving around time travelling and an interconnected family. On Netflix.
Jojo Rabbit tells a World War II story from the perspective of a young boy in the Hitler Youth. On Disney+ Hotstar.
The 7 Lives of Lea follows Lea who lives 7 different lives, each with different goals and challenges faced. On Netflix.
CODA is a coming-of-age story about a young woman who is the only hearing member of her deaf family. On Apple TV.
