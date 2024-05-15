Top 10 most violent South Indian crime thrillers on Prime Video, Disney Plus Hotstar and more OTT
Janhvi Sharma
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 15, 2024
KGF: Chapter 2 on Prime Video is about Rocky who has dominace in gold mines.
Kantara starring Rishab Shetty is about the secrets in a village. On Netflix.
Lucia is a perfect crime thriller to watch now.
Vikram on ZEE5 is about undercover black ops team.
Aaranta Kaandam on Disney Plus Hotstar is one of the finest films.
Pudhupettai on prime Video is a mus watch.
Kammattipadam is about the dark secrets of criminal world. Watch on Disney Plus Hotstar.
Vikram Vedha is a film about a gangster and a cop. Watch on Disney Plus Hotstar.
Yashoda starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu is available to watch on Netflix.
Drishyam 2 is about a man protecting his family. Watch on Disney Plus Hotstar.
