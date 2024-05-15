Top 10 most violent South Indian crime thrillers on Prime Video, Disney Plus Hotstar and more OTT

Janhvi Sharma Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 15, 2024

KGF: Chapter 2 on Prime Video is about Rocky who has dominace in gold mines.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kantara starring Rishab Shetty is about the secrets in a village. On Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Lucia is a perfect crime thriller to watch now.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vikram on ZEE5 is about undercover black ops team.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aaranta Kaandam on Disney Plus Hotstar is one of the finest films.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pudhupettai on prime Video is a mus watch.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kammattipadam is about the dark secrets of criminal world. Watch on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vikram Vedha is a film about a gangster and a cop. Watch on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Yashoda starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu is available to watch on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Drishyam 2 is about a man protecting his family. Watch on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 comedy movies on OTT that take a very dark turn

 

 Find Out More