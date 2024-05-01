Top 10 most-watched Hindi crime thriller web series on OTT
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 01, 2024
Sacred Games on Netflix follows a Mumbai cop who teams up with a mysterious gangster to catch a powerful don threatening the city.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Family Man on Prime Video about a seemingly ordinary middle-class man who secretly works as a special agent for a covert ops agency.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Mirzapur on Prime Video revolves around power struggles between rival mafia gangs wreak havoc in the lawless city of Mirzapur.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Delhi Crime on Netflix is the true story of the investigation and capture of the perpetrators behind the brutal 2012 Delhi gang rape.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Khakee on Netflix is a gripping story of police officers battling against organized crime in Bihar.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Hostages on Disney+Hotstar is a renowned surgeon is forced to operate on a politician's hidden enemy while his family is held hostage.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Breathe: Inside The Shadows on Prime Video is a dark and twisted story of a Delhi-based criminal whose life takes a shocking turn.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Asur on JioCinema is about a forensic expert and a cop as they team up to solve a series of brutal killings linked to ancient Indian mythology.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Paatal Lok on Prime Video follows a down-and-out cop gets a high-profile case that takes him into the dark underworld of Delhi.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story on Netflix is a dramatized account of the infamous stock market scam orchestrated by Harshad Mehta in 1992.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 Bollywood stars with the least educational qualifications
Find Out More