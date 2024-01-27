Top 10 most watched Hindi web series on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 27, 2024
Farzi, the most-watched Hindi web series, marking an out-of-the-world OTT debut for Sahid Kapoor with 37.1 million views. On Prime Video.
Aditya Roy Kapoor and Anil Kapoor web series, The Night Manager with 28.6 million views on Disney+ Hotstar.
Bhuvam Bam made his OTT debut with the series Taaza Khabar on Disney+ Hotstar which had an estimated 23 million views.
Asur’s new season garnered 21 million views on JioCinema.
Fighting for the rights of transsexuals, Taali also earned about 17.8 million views on JioCinema.
Another Konkona Sen starrer after Aarya with its third season had 17.2 million views on Disney+ Hotstar.
TVF’s Aspirants Season 2 also saw the face of a lot of positive light and reviews on Prime VIdeo with 16.6 million views.
Action/Thriller web series The Freelancer also made its way to the list with 16.2 million views on Disney+ Hotstar.
Sonakshi Sinha in the role of Police Officer garnered 16 million views in Dahaad on Prime Video.
Made in Heaven Season 2 was released on Netflix and had a viewership of around 15.7 million.
