Top 10 most watched Hindi web series on OTT that you should watch now
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 19, 2024
Made In Heaven Season 2 follows the story of 2 wedding planners in Delhi. On Prime Video.
Dahaad starring Sonakshi Sinha is a thriller web series where she plays a cop. 16 million views on Prime Video.
Mohit Raina as The Freelancer sets out to save a girl stuck in Syria. 16.2 million views on Disney+ Hotstar.
Aspirants season 2 about 3 friends who are USPC aspirants released on Prime Video. 16.6 million views.
Aarya Season 3 with Sushmita Sen as Aarya Sareen. 17.2 million views on Disney+ Hotstar.
Taali on the life of trans rights activist Gauri Sawant, with Sushmita as the lead. 17.8 million views on JioCinema.
Asur is a Hindi psychological crime thriller of a psychopath killer and two forensic officers. 21 million views on JioCinema.
YouTuber Bhuvan Bam played the lead role alongside Shriya Pilgaonkar in the Hotstar special, Taaza Khabar. 23.5 million views.
The Night Manager with Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles. 28.6 million views on Disney+ Hotstar.
Shahid Kapoor's Farzi became the most watched and had a viewership of 37 million.
