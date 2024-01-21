Top 10 most-watched international web series on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 21, 2024
The Witcher featuring Henry Cavill finishes at the 10th spot with 7.8 million views on Netflix.
Comedy-drama series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel fifth season also had 7.8 million views. On Prime Video.
Money Heist spin-off following the story of Berlin finished 8th with 8 million views on Netflix.
Star Wars series, Star Wars: Ashoka at the 7th spot 8.5 million views. On Disney+ Hotstar
Thriller series Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan amassed 8.6 million views on Prime Video.
Apocalyptic thriller The Last of Us managed to capture audience once again with 9.5 million views on JioCinema.
The new season of I Am Groot was also released on Disney+ Hotstar and ended with 9.9 million views.
Netflix’s Sex Education continues with season 4 at the 3rd spot with 10.2 million views.
Another Star Wars, The Mandalorian’s season 3 was at the second spot with 11.3 million views on Disney+ Hotstar.
Priyanka Chopra’s Citadel grabs the number one spot with a staggering 17.1 million views on Prime Video.
