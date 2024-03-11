Top 10 most-watched movies of all time on Netflix

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 11, 2024

Red Notice is an action-comedy featuring Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds as they chase a notorious art thief.

Don't Look Up, a satirical black comedy of astronomers trying to warn the world of an impending comet collision.

The Adam Project is a sci-fi adventure with Ryan Reynolds time-traveling to save the future, teaming up with his younger self.

Bird Box, a post-apocalyptic thriller where a mother leads her children blindfolded to safety in a world plagued by unseen entities.

Leave the World Behind follows a vacationing family whose retreat is interrupted by unexpected visitors.

The Gray Man is an action-thriller featuring Ryan Gosling pursued by Chris Evans across the globe in a cat-and-mouse game.

We Can Be Heroes is a superhero film where children of Earth's superheroes must save their parents and the world from alien invaders.

The Mother is a psychological horror film following a young mother's discovery of the supernatural forces affecting her son.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is a part of the ‘Knives Out’ universe, with Daniel Craig investigating a murder case.

Extraction is an action-packed thriller starring Chris Hemsworth as a mercenary tasked with rescuing a kidnapped boy.

