Top 10 most-watched movies of all time on Netflix
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 11, 2024
Red Notice is an action-comedy featuring Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds as they chase a notorious art thief.
Don't Look Up, a satirical black comedy of astronomers trying to warn the world of an impending comet collision.
The Adam Project is a sci-fi adventure with Ryan Reynolds time-traveling to save the future, teaming up with his younger self.
Bird Box, a post-apocalyptic thriller where a mother leads her children blindfolded to safety in a world plagued by unseen entities.
Leave the World Behind follows a vacationing family whose retreat is interrupted by unexpected visitors.
The Gray Man is an action-thriller featuring Ryan Gosling pursued by Chris Evans across the globe in a cat-and-mouse game.
We Can Be Heroes is a superhero film where children of Earth's superheroes must save their parents and the world from alien invaders.
The Mother is a psychological horror film following a young mother's discovery of the supernatural forces affecting her son.
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is a part of the ‘Knives Out’ universe, with Daniel Craig investigating a murder case.
Extraction is an action-packed thriller starring Chris Hemsworth as a mercenary tasked with rescuing a kidnapped boy.
