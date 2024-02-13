Top 10 most watched TV shows on Netflix
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 13, 2024
Sofia Vergara portrays the real-life Colombian drug queen Griselda Blanco in Griselda, finished first.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Manoj Bajpayee's double role brilliance in Killer Soup is loved by the fans as the show finishes at the second position.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Alexander: The Making of a God, dives into the life and conquests of the legendary Macedonian ruler.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Berlin, a Spanish heist thriller set in the vibrant city of Berlin, led by a mysterious mastermind.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Doctor Slump follows the hilarious robot boy Arale Norimaki in this anime adaptation of Akira Toriyama's manga.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Railway Men - The Untold Story Of Bhopal 1984 recounts the true story of railway workers during the Bhopal gas tragedy.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Fool Me Once, unmask the world of deception, exploring real-life con artists and the people they fooled.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Witness the journey of two Franciscan friars spreading their message of peace in The Brothers Sun
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Khakee: The Bihar Chapter follows police officers facing crime and corruption in Bihar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Finishing 10th is the beloved Indian cartoon character Bheem’s series, Mighty Bheem's Playtime.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Before Soorarai Pottru remake Sarfira, Top 10 Bollywood remakes of South Indian movies
Find Out More