Top 10 most watched TV shows on Netflix

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 13, 2024

Sofia Vergara portrays the real-life Colombian drug queen Griselda Blanco in Griselda, finished first.

Manoj Bajpayee's double role brilliance in Killer Soup is loved by the fans as the show finishes at the second position.

Alexander: The Making of a God, dives into the life and conquests of the legendary Macedonian ruler.

Berlin, a Spanish heist thriller set in the vibrant city of Berlin, led by a mysterious mastermind.

Doctor Slump follows the hilarious robot boy Arale Norimaki in this anime adaptation of Akira Toriyama's manga.

The Railway Men - The Untold Story Of Bhopal 1984 recounts the true story of railway workers during the Bhopal gas tragedy.

Fool Me Once, unmask the world of deception, exploring real-life con artists and the people they fooled.

Witness the journey of two Franciscan friars spreading their message of peace in The Brothers Sun

Khakee: The Bihar Chapter follows police officers facing crime and corruption in Bihar.

Finishing 10th is the beloved Indian cartoon character Bheem’s series, Mighty Bheem's Playtime.

