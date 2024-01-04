Top 10 most watched web series on Netflix that should be on your binge list

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 04, 2024

Wednesday S1 with 252,100,000 views topped the chart making it clear that this series was highly loved by the audience.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Stranger Things S4 with 140,700,000 views was in second position on the list.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dahmer: Monster got a total of 115,600,000 views as it truly was captivating for the audience to watch.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The royal show Bridgerton S1 grabbed the attention of 113,300,000 viewers on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

On the fifth rank we have The Queen’s Gambit with the total viewership of 112,800,000.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The action thriller show, The Night Agent S1 got a viewership of 98,200,000.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

This time, Stranger Things S3 is here with a total of 94,800,000 views.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Following its first season, here we have Bridgerton S2 with 93,800,000 views by the audience.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Witcher S1 managed to get 83,000,000 views in total.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

At last we have Queen Charlotte which was also a hot topic of discussion for many, with a total of 81,300,000 views.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Sonam Kapoor's post pregnancy transformation will leave you inspired

 

 Find Out More