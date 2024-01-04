Top 10 most watched web series on Netflix that should be on your binge list
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 04, 2024
Wednesday S1 with 252,100,000 views topped the chart making it clear that this series was highly loved by the audience.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Stranger Things S4 with 140,700,000 views was in second position on the list.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dahmer: Monster got a total of 115,600,000 views as it truly was captivating for the audience to watch.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The royal show Bridgerton S1 grabbed the attention of 113,300,000 viewers on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
On the fifth rank we have The Queen’s Gambit with the total viewership of 112,800,000.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The action thriller show, The Night Agent S1 got a viewership of 98,200,000.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This time, Stranger Things S3 is here with a total of 94,800,000 views.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Following its first season, here we have Bridgerton S2 with 93,800,000 views by the audience.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Witcher S1 managed to get 83,000,000 views in total.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
At last we have Queen Charlotte which was also a hot topic of discussion for many, with a total of 81,300,000 views.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Sonam Kapoor's post pregnancy transformation will leave you inspired
Find Out More