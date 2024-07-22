Top 10 motivating films on OTT that will push you to work harder and better
Nikita Thakkar
| Jul 22, 2024
12th Fail on Disney+Hotstar is one of the best movies of 2023. The story of a poverty-stricken man working hard to become an IPS officer is inspiring.
Ghoomer is on Zee5. The film is about a failed cricketer training a young woman cricketer to excel in bowling after she loses her arm.
Chak De! India is on Prime Video. It is one of the best inspiring movies made by Bollywood. Shah Rukh Khan as hockey coach is just too good.
Manjhi – The Mountain Man on Netflix is about a man who carves a road on a mountain after his wife passes away trying to cross the same.
Dangal starring Aamir Khan and others serves as a perfect dose of motivation for all. It is about a father pushing his daughters to excel in wrestling. It's on Prime Video.
Soorma on Netflix is about a hockey player who gets hit by a bullet but does not give up.
Maidaan on Prime Video narrates the story of Syed Abdul Rahim - The architect of Indian football.
Gully Boy narrates the story of a rapper from Dharavi rising to prominence despite all the societal struggles.
Srikanth on Netflix is about Srikanth Bholla - a visually impaired man turning into a successful industrialist.
The story is about a man who cannot hear or speak but dreams to play cricket for Team India. It is on Prime Video.
