Top 10 motivating films on OTT that will push you to work harder and better

Nikita Thakkar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 22, 2024

12th Fail on Disney+Hotstar is one of the best movies of 2023. The story of a poverty-stricken man working hard to become an IPS officer is inspiring.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ghoomer is on Zee5. The film is about a failed cricketer training a young woman cricketer to excel in bowling after she loses her arm.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Chak De! India is on Prime Video. It is one of the best inspiring movies made by Bollywood. Shah Rukh Khan as hockey coach is just too good.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Manjhi – The Mountain Man on Netflix is about a man who carves a road on a mountain after his wife passes away trying to cross the same.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dangal starring Aamir Khan and others serves as a perfect dose of motivation for all. It is about a father pushing his daughters to excel in wrestling. It's on Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Soorma on Netflix is about a hockey player who gets hit by a bullet but does not give up.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Maidaan on Prime Video narrates the story of Syed Abdul Rahim - The architect of Indian football.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gully Boy narrates the story of a rapper from Dharavi rising to prominence despite all the societal struggles.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Srikanth on Netflix is about Srikanth Bholla - a visually impaired man turning into a successful industrialist.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The story is about a man who cannot hear or speak but dreams to play cricket for Team India. It is on Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 quirky Hindi movies to watch on OTT to beat Monday blues

 

 Find Out More