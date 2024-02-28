Top 10 motivational movies on OTT for students this exam season
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 28, 2024
Mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan inspires The Man Who Knew Infinity and teaches us to fight for our dreams and utilize our talents. On Prime Video.
Follow your heart and challenge the status quo, 3 Idiots is based on Chetan Bhagat's novel. On Prime Video.
I am Kalam is an example of how hope and self-belief can overcome poverty and limited opportunities. On YouTube.
The Theory of Everything is all about perseverance and hope in the face of adversity, inspired by Stephen Hawking. On Prime Video.
Whiplash shows how dedication and hard work are key to achieving greatness, even in the face of harshness. On YouTube.
Life of Pi shows us the importance of being resilient and resourceful for survival in extraordinary circumstances. On Hotstar.
Forrest Gump teaches us to pursue our dreams positively despite challenges. On Prime Video.
Learn how to seize the day and embrace individuality through inspiring literature from the movie, Dead Poets Society. On Hotstar.
The Pursuit of Happyness starring Will Smith shows the importance of hard work and unwavering determination and how it can lead us to success. On Netflix.
Overcome your limitations and embrace personal growth, even when it's difficult with Good Will Hunting. On Netflix.
