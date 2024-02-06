Top 10 movies about defying limits and breaking free on Netflix, Prime Video and other OTT

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 06, 2024

The Shawshank Redemption follows Andy Dufresne's meticulous plan of escaping from Shawshank after being wrongfully convicted of murder. On Prime Video.

Into the Wild follows Christopher McCandless who abandons his possessions to seek freedom and self-discovery in the wilderness. On Prime Video.

Dead Poets Society is about an English teacher who inspires his students to challenge societal norms and breaking free from conformity. On Disney+ Hotstar.

The Pursuit of Happyness follows Chris Gardner overcomes homelessness and adversity to achieve financial independence and happiness. On Netflix.

A teacher empowers at-risk students to break free from violence and poverty through education and self-expression in Freedom Writer on Prime Video.

Wild follows Cheryl Strayed finds freedom and redemption in the wilderness as she hikes the Pacific Crest Trail. On Apple TV.

Braveheart follows William Wallace’s revolt against oppressive English rule in medieval Scotland, fighting for freedom and independence. On Prime Video.

A woman breaks free from societal expectations to find inner peace and fulfillment through a journey of self-discovery in Eat, Pray, Love on Netflix.

The Great Escape follows allied prisoners of war who plan a daring escape from a German POW camp during World War II. On Prime Video.

Truman Burbank defies his scripted reality to pursue true freedom beyond the confines of a televised world in The Truman Show on Prime Video.

