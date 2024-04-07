Top 10 movies about hope and ambition to stream on OTT
| Apr 07, 2024
Lagaan follows the villager's fight for freedom from a heavy tax by challenging the British to a cricket match. On Netflix.
Chak De! India, a disgraced hockey coach leads the women's national team to glory against all odds. On Prime Video.
A father trains his daughters to become champion wrestlers despite the social criticism in Dangal. On Prime Video.
I Am Kalam tells the story of a poor boy with an ambition to study and despite his grave circumstances. On Prime Video.
English Vinglish follows a married woman prove her worth by learning English, and rediscovering herself as a woman in the process. On Jio Cinema.
12th Fail, an inspiring movie and a tale of hope based on the real-life story of IPS Manoj Kumar. On Hotstar.
Taare Zameen Par is about a dyslexic child who finally finds support and flourishes with a caring teacher. On Netflix.
The Sky is Pink shows the importance of putting in constant efforts is and maintaining hope during the hardest times. On Netflix.
The Pursuit of Happyness follows a father who rises through poverty to help himself and his child have a good life. On Netflix.
