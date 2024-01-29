Top 10 movies about love and betrayal on Netflix, Prime Video, and other OTT
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 29, 2024
Life In A Metro shows interconnected relationships with portrayals of cheating and betrayal. On Netflix.
Fanaa is the story of a blind woman named Zooni who falls in love with Rehan but doesn’t know the real truth behind him. On Prime Video.
Fida is the story of Vikram's redemption after the death of Neha due to a bank robbery. On Prime Video
Dilwale follows two brothers facing challenges in their own relationships. On Netflix.
Haseen Dilruba follows Rishu and Rani's strained arranged marriage involves an affair with Neel, leading to tragedy. On Netflix.
Rustom discovers his wife's affair, kills her lover, and faces legal consequences with a surprising verdict. On Zee5.
Biwi No. 1 is about Prem's affair with Rupali leading to misunderstandings while his wife works on a a makeover. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Gehraiyaan follows Alisha and Zain's friendship which unravels secrets, leading to tragic events. On Prime Video.
Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna is about Dev and Maya and their extramarital affair in New York which complicates their lives. On Netflix.
Abhinav's false claim of his wife Vedika's affair creates misunderstandings, further complicating the relationship in Pati Patni Aur Woh. On Prime Video.
