Top 10 movies about man-made disasters on Prime Video, Hotstar and other OTT
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 12, 2024
The Core explores a scenario where Earth's rotation stops, leading to drastic consequences, as a team of scientists drill to the core to restart it. On Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bhopal: A Prayer for Rain is a historical drama following the events leading up to the Bhopal gas tragedy of 1984, highlighting the human cost of industrial disasters. On Apple TV.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rabid is a horror film where a woman develops a blood-feeding orifice after surgery, leading to a zombie outbreak. On Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rise of the Planet of the Apes depicts humanity's downfall due to experiments on apes, reflecting on ethics and evolution. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Contagion emphasizes the fragility of modern society, depicting a fast-spreading virus and societal breakdown. On JioCinema.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Deepwater Horizon recounts the true story of the 2010 oil rig explosion, emphasizing human and environmental costs. On Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The China Syndrome is a dramatization of a nuclear catastrophe, highlighting the dangers of the nuclear industry and corporate cover-ups. On Prime Video. 2
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Towering Inferno showcases the dangers of fire in skyscrapers due to negligence, with heroic firefighting efforts. On Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Big Short explores the 2008 financial crisis, exposing greed and structural flaws in the financial sector. On Apple TV.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Day After Tomorrow portrays a future ice age triggered by climate change, emphasizing environmental concerns. On Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya box office collection day 3
Find Out More