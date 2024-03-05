Top 10 movies and web series about real-life serial killers
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 05, 2024
The Good Nurse is a slow-burn thriller following a nurse who uncovers her colleague's identity as a serial killer. On Amazon Prime Video.
Se7en is a dark and suspenseful film about two detectives chasing a serial killer who murders based on the seven deadly sins. On Prime Video.
Mindhunter is a Netflix series following FBI's Behavioral Science Unit and its exploration of the minds of infamous serial killers.
Hannibal explores the relationship between a psychiatrist who is secretly a cannibalistic serial killer and an FBI investigator. On Netflix.
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story is the story of serial killer Andrew Cunanan who took his own life. On Prime Video.
Conversations With a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes on Netflix is a disturbing story of a serial killer and sexual predator with more than 30 victims.
Zodiac is a Netflix film based on the real-life unsolved case of the Zodiac Killer.
Raatchasan follows a police officer investigating the abduction of a schoolgirl and uncovers a connection to a serial killer. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Indian Predator: Diary of a Serial Killer is a disturbing docuseries of a real-life serial killer who also engaged in cannibalism. On Netflix.
Night Stalker is a Netflix mini-series that follows a serial killer who was responsible for 15 deaths in 1989.
