Top 10 movies and web series about serial killers to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT
Janhvi Sharma
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 25, 2024
Rudra: The Edge of Darkness on Disney+Hotstar is about a doctor who is a killer.
Dahaad on Amazon Prime Video is a story of serial killer who will leave you shocked.
The Stoneman Murders on Amazon Prime Video is about a serial killer who kills pavement dwellers with stone.
Duranga on ZEE5 has been adapted from Korean series named Flower of Evil.
Ek Villain on Disney+Hotstar is about a serial killer who targets the lead actress.
Main Aur Charles on ZEE5 is based on the life of a serial killer named Shoobraj.
Raman Raghav on ZEE5 is about serial killer who convinces the officer that they are similar.
Chup: Revenge of the artist on ZEE5 is about a serial killer who kills film critics due to their reviews.
7 Khoon Maaf on Netflix is about a lady who is busy finding her love.
Asur on JioCinema is a battle between evil and human.
