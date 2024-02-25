Top 10 movies and web series about serial killers to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 25, 2024

Rudra: The Edge of Darkness on Disney+Hotstar is about a doctor who is a killer.

Dahaad on Amazon Prime Video is a story of serial killer who will leave you shocked.

The Stoneman Murders on Amazon Prime Video is about a serial killer who kills pavement dwellers with stone.

Duranga on ZEE5 has been adapted from Korean series named Flower of Evil.

Ek Villain on Disney+Hotstar is about a serial killer who targets the lead actress.

Main Aur Charles on ZEE5 is based on the life of a serial killer named Shoobraj.

Raman Raghav on ZEE5 is about serial killer who convinces the officer that they are similar.

Chup: Revenge of the artist on ZEE5 is about a serial killer who kills film critics due to their reviews.

7 Khoon Maaf on Netflix is about a lady who is busy finding her love.

Asur on JioCinema is a battle between evil and human.

