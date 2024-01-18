Top 10 movies and web series on OTT all IIT aspirants must-watch

Vridhi Soodhan

Jan 18, 2024

The 1997 film Good Will Hunting's story centers on Will Hunting, an MIT caretaker with a prodigious aptitude for solving mathematical puzzles.

The Batman television series explores morality. It illustrates the kinds of situations and circumstances that might cause an honest person's conscience to crumble and get mixed up in all kinds of wickedness.

In the film 21, a gifted kid who is left on his own tells the story of how he used his hand signals and code speaking abilities to pay for college while traveling to Las Vegas.

The Man Who Knew Infinity tells the tale of the life and academic career of Srinivasa Ramanujan, a trailblazing Indian mathematician.

The Social Network is a must-view for the majority of engineers and engineering students. Mark Zuckerberg's life serves as the inspiration for this film.

The movie 3 Idiots has many themes that each engineering student may identify with, including friendship, family, love, the strict director, lectures, etc.

Udaan is a critically acclaimed film that is also motivating. You will get a real life sense from this story. Many engineering students could identify with this film.

This web series, Laakhon Mein Ek, can be related to by any IIT hopeful.

Kota Toppers—A sitcom that chronicles the misfortunes of six friends from various origins is set against the backdrop of the competitive engineering exam world.

People learn so much from TVF's Kota factory that they have to adapt.

