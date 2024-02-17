Top 10 movies and web series set in office settings on Netflix, Prime Video, and other OTT

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 17, 2024

Office Space is an old-school cult classic released back in 1999 depicting the frustrations of working at an office. On Prime Video.

The Intern is a comedy-drama series of a 70-year-old widower who becomes an intern at an online fashion retailer. On JioCinema.

The Office is a classic mockumentary that follows the everyday life of a crew at the office. On Netflix.

9 to 5 is another classic comedy of 3 female employees who plot against their sexist boss. On Prime Video.

Brooklyn 99 is a police sitcom with an ensemble cast. On Netflix.

Workaholics is about 3 friends who work together as telemarketers. On Prime Video.

The Indian adaptation of The Office is also a must-watch if you enjoyed the original series. On Disney+ Hotstar.

Cubicles takes a look at the lives of young professionals who work in a corporate office. On Sony Liv.

Industry follows a young graduate trying to get a job during a financial crisis. On JioCinema.

Rocket Singh follows the story of a fresh graduate who starts his own business after facing the challenges of the corporate world. On Prime Video.

