Top 10 movies and web series set in office settings on Netflix, Prime Video, and other OTT
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 17, 2024
Office Space is an old-school cult classic released back in 1999 depicting the frustrations of working at an office. On Prime Video.
The Intern is a comedy-drama series of a 70-year-old widower who becomes an intern at an online fashion retailer. On JioCinema.
The Office is a classic mockumentary that follows the everyday life of a crew at the office. On Netflix.
9 to 5 is another classic comedy of 3 female employees who plot against their sexist boss. On Prime Video.
Brooklyn 99 is a police sitcom with an ensemble cast. On Netflix.
Workaholics is about 3 friends who work together as telemarketers. On Prime Video.
The Indian adaptation of The Office is also a must-watch if you enjoyed the original series. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Cubicles takes a look at the lives of young professionals who work in a corporate office. On Sony Liv.
Industry follows a young graduate trying to get a job during a financial crisis. On JioCinema.
Rocket Singh follows the story of a fresh graduate who starts his own business after facing the challenges of the corporate world. On Prime Video.
