Top 10 movies and web series with gritty realism on Netflix, JioCinema and other OTT

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 11, 2024

Sacred Games does a great job at portraying Mumbai's underworld and political landscape. Watch it on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Paatal Lok explores crime, corruption, and socio-political tensions within India. Streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Crown is a historical drama series on Netflix based on the British royal family and 20th-century politics focusing on the life of the Queen.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Narcos is a crime drama chronicling Pablo Escobar's rise and fall and Colombia's drug trade. Stream on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gangs of Wasseypur, one of the movie series has the most authentic and realistic portrayals. It follows the coal mafia in Wasseypur. Watch it on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Delhi Crime is an investigative Indian web series based on the 2012 Delhi gang rape case investigation. Also on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

City of God or Cidade de Deus is a Brazilian crime drama depicting life in Rio de Janeiro's slums. Watch it on Zee5.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Night Of is a crime drama miniseries exploring the aftermath of a murder in New York City. Catch it on JioCinema.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Soni is an Indian drama film on Netflix following two female police officers in Delhi as they work against the growing crisis of crimes against women.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mirzapur is a crime thriller series set in the lawless hinterlands of eastern Uttar Pradesh with gritty characters. Watch it on Amazon Ptim Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Salaar Part 1 Hindi, Players and more: Top 10 new movies, web series releasing this week on OTT

 

 Find Out More