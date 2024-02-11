Top 10 movies and web series with gritty realism on Netflix, JioCinema and other OTT
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 11, 2024
Sacred Games does a great job at portraying Mumbai's underworld and political landscape. Watch it on Netflix.
Paatal Lok explores crime, corruption, and socio-political tensions within India. Streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
The Crown is a historical drama series on Netflix based on the British royal family and 20th-century politics focusing on the life of the Queen.
Narcos is a crime drama chronicling Pablo Escobar's rise and fall and Colombia's drug trade. Stream on Netflix.
Gangs of Wasseypur, one of the movie series has the most authentic and realistic portrayals. It follows the coal mafia in Wasseypur. Watch it on Netflix.
Delhi Crime is an investigative Indian web series based on the 2012 Delhi gang rape case investigation. Also on Netflix.
City of God or Cidade de Deus is a Brazilian crime drama depicting life in Rio de Janeiro's slums. Watch it on Zee5.
The Night Of is a crime drama miniseries exploring the aftermath of a murder in New York City. Catch it on JioCinema.
Soni is an Indian drama film on Netflix following two female police officers in Delhi as they work against the growing crisis of crimes against women.
Mirzapur is a crime thriller series set in the lawless hinterlands of eastern Uttar Pradesh with gritty characters. Watch it on Amazon Ptim Video.
