Top 10 movies and web series you can watch without any subscription
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 18, 2024
Inspector Avinash follows the story of Inspector Avinash who is known for his unconventional methods of solving cases. On Jio Cinema.
Asur explores the dark world of forensic science following two contrasting officers who work together to solve a series of murders. On Jio Cinema.
Badhaai Ho is a family drama revolving around a 25-year-old who discovers that her mother is pregnant. On Hotstar.
Crackdown is a high-octane spy thriller revolving around Indian RAW agents. On Jio Cinema.
Super 30 featuring Hrithik Roshan based on the true story of Anand Kumar, a mathematician from Patna. On Hotstar.
Bhaukaal is a gritty series is based on the real-life story of an IPS officer who took on the powerful mining mafia. On MX Player.
Aashram explores the dark side of a self-styled godman and his ashram. On MX Player.
Crime thriller movie, Drishyam 2 starring Ajay Devgn continues the story after the first part of the movie. On Hotstar.
Hrithik Roshan and Katarina Kaif’s Bang Bang! Is also available to stream for free on Hotstar among other titles as mentioned before. On Hotstar.
