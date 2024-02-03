Top 10 movies based on marital struggles on Prime Video, JioCinema and other OTT
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 03, 2024
Shaadi Ke Side Effects is a rom-com that explores the challenges and changes in a couple's life post-marriage. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Dum Laga Ke Haisha addresses the struggles of an arranged marriage where the husband initially struggles to accept his wife's appearance. On Prime Video.
Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge touches on the complexities of arranged marriages and cultural differences. On Prime Video.
Directed by Karan Johar, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna delves into the complexities of infidelity and unhappy marriages. On Netflix.
Astitva is a thought-provoking film exploring marital issues and the societal perception of a woman's identity outside her role as a wife. On JioCinema.
Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam portrays the challenges faced by a newlywed couple when the husband helps his wife reunite with her former lover. On JioCinema.
Bewafaa as the name suggests is a drama revolving around marital infidelity and the consequences it has on relationships. On YouTube.
Baghban is a family drama that reflects on the challenges faced by an elderly couple when their children neglect them. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Salaam Namaste is a rom-com exploring the challenges of a live-in relationship, discussing issues like commitment and responsibility. On Prime Video.
Lajja addresses issues related to women's roles in society also including the marital problems. On JioCinema.
