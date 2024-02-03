Top 10 movies based on marital struggles on Prime Video, JioCinema and other OTT

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 03, 2024

Shaadi Ke Side Effects is a rom-com that explores the challenges and changes in a couple's life post-marriage. On Disney+ Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dum Laga Ke Haisha addresses the struggles of an arranged marriage where the husband initially struggles to accept his wife's appearance. On Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge touches on the complexities of arranged marriages and cultural differences. On Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Directed by Karan Johar, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna delves into the complexities of infidelity and unhappy marriages. On Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Astitva is a thought-provoking film exploring marital issues and the societal perception of a woman's identity outside her role as a wife. On JioCinema.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam portrays the challenges faced by a newlywed couple when the husband helps his wife reunite with her former lover. On JioCinema.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bewafaa as the name suggests is a drama revolving around marital infidelity and the consequences it has on relationships. On YouTube.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Baghban is a family drama that reflects on the challenges faced by an elderly couple when their children neglect them. On Disney+ Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Salaam Namaste is a rom-com exploring the challenges of a live-in relationship, discussing issues like commitment and responsibility. On Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Lajja addresses issues related to women's roles in society also including the marital problems. On JioCinema.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 5 controversies which Poonam Pandey was part of

 

 Find Out More