Top 10 movies based on real life crimes on OTT that will leave you shocked
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 18, 2024
Talvar is a movie based on the Aarushi Talvar double murder case in which the parents emerged as prime suspects. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Major is the story of Indian commando, Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan who was martyred during the 2008 Mumbai attacks. On Netflix.
Set in the 60’s, 70’s Zodiac follows the story of a zodiac killer who chooses his targets randomly. On Prime Video.
Lost Girls follows the true story of a woman who personally starts investigating the case of her missing daughter and ends up finding much more. On Netflix.
22 July is about the deadliest terrorist attack on Norway in which a terrorist plants bombs outside the PM's house and opens mass shooting. On Netflix.
The Irishman is a 3 and a half hour long movie based on true events set in the 1950’s on Netflix.
Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile is based on the true story of the serial killer Ted Bundy. On Prime Video.
Cleveland Abduction is based on Ariel Castro who kidnapped and held 3 women captive for 11 years. On Prime Video.
The Iceman follows the story of a Polish hitman Richard Kuklinski who killed more than 100 people before finally getting caught. On Prime Video.
The Hunt for the BTK Killer is about the attempts to find a serial killer who has been on the loose for more than 30 years. On Prime Video.
