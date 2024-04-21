Top 10 movies based on real tragedies to stream on OTT platforms
The Attacks of 26/11 is based on the 2008 Mumbai terrorist attacks by Pakistani militants. On Jio Cinema.
No One Killed Jessica revolves around the murder of model Jessica Lal in 1999 and the possible police cover-up of the suspects. On Netflix.
Kedarnath is set around the 2013 Uttarakhand floods caused by extreme monsoon rains. On Zee5.
Talvar follows the Noida double murder case of 2008 with the parents emerging as prime suspects in the murder of the daughter. On Hotstar.
Tum Mile was a romance story set around the backdrop of 2005 Mumbai floods. On Prime Video.
The Kashmir Files revolves around the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus during 1990s insurgency. On Zee5.
Parzania is set in the backdrop of the 2002 Gujarat riots following a fictional story of a Parsi family. On Hotstar.
2018 is a Malayalam movie following the devastating Kerala floods of 2018. On Netflix.
Bhopal Express is the story of 1984 Bhopal gas leak disaster, a chemical leak that caused thousands of deaths. On YouTube.
