Top 10 movies for parents to watch on OTT to understand their children better
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 25, 2024
Dil Dhadakne Do-Dil Dhadakne Do delves deeply into subjects such as limitations on love and sexism in families.
Wake Up Sid-The narrative of Wake Up Sid centers on a "lost guy" who is uncertain about his future plans.
Masaan-This film is poetic in nature, covering a wide range of topics that most children would like to talk about with their parents but don't.
3 Idiots-The film 3 Idiots serves as a helpful reminder that while grades are essential, they are not everything and that learning is what really counts in education.
Highway-Even though they live there, the children grow up to be shattered adults who have no idea what home is like. Highway does a fantastic job of touching on this.
Udaan- Udaan movie offers a viewpoint on treating kids too strictly.
Gully Boy-The main lesson of Gully Boy is to follow your dreams no matter how strange they may seem or how little support you may have.
Dear Zindagi-This film is a must-watch if you want to learn about treatment and childhood trauma.
Taare Zameen Par-This one serves as a general manual for how to interact with and support a child who has a learning disability as well as a parenting lesson.
Ek Ladki ko Dekha toh Aisa Laga-It is unquestionably a significant film in terms of how the LGBTQ+ community is portrayed.
