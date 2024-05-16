Top 10 movies on OTT based on famous inspiring women of India
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 16, 2024
Ae Watan Mere Watan is based on the true story of Usha Gupta, a brave young girl who started a radio station in 1942. On Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Neerja is a biographical thriller about a flight attendant who sacrificed her life to save passengers during a plane hijacking. On Hotstar.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Mary Kom is a biopic of Indian boxer Mary Kom, portrayed by Priyanka Chopra, showcasing her triumphs in the boxing world. On Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi is a historical drama depicting the life of Rani Lakshmibai who fought against British rule. On Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Chhapaak is based on acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal's life, highlighting her fight for justice and ban on acid sales. On Hotstar.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is a biopic of Gunjan Saxena, the first Indian woman to fly in a combat zone during the Kargil War. On Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Sarbjit is based on Indian farmer Sarabjit Singh's wrongful imprisonment in Pakistan, and his sister's relentless fight for justice. On YouTube.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
No One Killed Jessica is based on the true story of Jessica Lal's murder, highlighting corruption and manipulation of the justice system. On Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Shakuntala Devi, a biographical drama about mathematician Shakuntala Devi, exploring her personal and professional life. On Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
200 Halla Ho is based on the real-life story of how 200 women lynched Akku Yadav, a serial rapist, and killer in an open court. On Zee5.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Before Double iSmart, best of South sci-fi movies on OTT
Find Out More