Top 10 movies on OTT that are a must-watch for every student

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 20, 2024

3 Idiots explores the Indian education system's pressures and the importance of pursuing one's passions. On Prime Video.

English Vinglish follows a homemaker who enrolls in an English-speaking course to stop her family from mocking her lack of language skills. On Jio Cinema.

Swades follows an NRI who returns to India and reconnects with his roots, eventually working towards the betterment of a rural village. On Netflix.

Udaan is a coming-of-age drama focusing on a teenager's struggles against an abusive father while trying to achieve his dreams. On Netflix.

Dead Poets Society is a classic about an English teacher who inspires his students through poetry and encourages them to seize the day. On Hotstar.

Good Will Hunting tells the story of a janitor at MIT who is actually a math genius and how he realizes his potential with the help of a therapist. On Netflix.

Forrest Gump is the life journey of a man with low IQ but immense kindness and determination. On Netflix.

The Social Network is a dramatization of the founding of Facebook, exploring themes of innovation and entrepreneurship. On Netflix.

A Beautiful Mind is based on the life of mathematician John Nash, who struggled with schizophrenia. On Prime Video.

The Great Debaters inspired by a true story, it follows a professor who forms a debate team at a black college in the 1930s. On Netflix.

