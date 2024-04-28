Top 10 movies on OTT that will emotionally break you
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 28, 2024
Mother India is a powerful story of a woman's sacrifice for her family in a challenging society. On YouTube.
Schindler's List is a harrowing tale of a businessman risking everything to save lives during the Holocaust. On Netflix.
Neerja follows the true story of a young flight attendant's bravery in the face of danger. On Hotstar.
Hachi: A Dog's Tale follows a loyal dog's unwavering devotion to his owner will leave you reaching for the tissues. On Prime Video.
The Fault in Our Stars is about two teenagers with cancer who find love amidst their struggles. On Hotstar.
Swades is the story of a successful NRI who confronts the realities of his homeland upon returning to a remote Indian village. On Netflix.
Up is a beautiful animation that explores love, loss, and the importance of moving forward. On Hotstar.
Grave of the Fireflies is a heartbreaking depiction of two siblings' fight for survival during World War II. On Apple TV.
Udaan, a young man grapples with his past and dysfunctional family after returning home from a strict boarding school. On Netflix.
Your Name. is a heartwarming and emotional story about a connection that transcends time and space. On Netflix.
