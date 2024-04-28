Top 10 movies on OTT that will emotionally break you

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 28, 2024

Mother India is a powerful story of a woman's sacrifice for her family in a challenging society. On YouTube.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Schindler's List is a harrowing tale of a businessman risking everything to save lives during the Holocaust. On Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Neerja follows the true story of a young flight attendant's bravery in the face of danger. On Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hachi: A Dog's Tale follows a loyal dog's unwavering devotion to his owner will leave you reaching for the tissues. On Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Fault in Our Stars is about two teenagers with cancer who find love amidst their struggles. On Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Swades is the story of a successful NRI who confronts the realities of his homeland upon returning to a remote Indian village. On Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Up is a beautiful animation that explores love, loss, and the importance of moving forward. On Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Grave of the Fireflies is a heartbreaking depiction of two siblings' fight for survival during World War II. On Apple TV.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Udaan, a young man grapples with his past and dysfunctional family after returning home from a strict boarding school. On Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Your Name. is a heartwarming and emotional story about a connection that transcends time and space. On Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 8 comedy films on OTT from South that are a must watch

 

 Find Out More