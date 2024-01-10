Top 10 movies on OTT that will make you relook at all your troubles and say 'I got this'
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 10, 2024
Mission Mangal, one of the best films of 2019, pays tribute to the ISRO scientists who launched India's first interplanetary mission, Mars Orbiter Mission (MoM), successfully.
The film The Social Network centers on Mark Zuckerberg, a teenage computer prodigy and Harvard graduate, and how he became one of the youngest billionaires in history.
The historical story of Milkha Singh, popularly known as the "Flying Sikh" of India, is the basis for the movie Bhaag Milkha Bhaag.
Bollywood's inspirational film Swades is a powerful and emotional work of art. Through his narrative, director Ashutosh Gowariker has deftly addressed subjects like casteism and social inconsistencies.
One of the films that will encourage kids to find their hidden talents and develop those skills in order to achieve in life is Good Will Hunting.
The main character of Nil Battey Sannata is a struggling single mother who would stop at nothing to get her uninterested daughter to start studying again.
Anyone who believes that there are limits to their potential or aspirations should watch The Theory of Everything.
The film 3 Idiots showed us that there is no shortcut to success, even if its main themes were friendship and the rat race that everyone participated in while attending engineering college.
The movie Dead Poets Society helped us understand what it means to "seize the day" and how a teacher may have a profound impact on a student's life by his lessons.
The Man Who Knew Infinity, a biographical film starring Dev Patel, is based on the life of Indian mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan.
