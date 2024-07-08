Top 10 movies on OTT that will motivate you to travel with your friends
Nishant
| Jul 08, 2024
Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara follows three friends who embark on a trip across Spain, each choosing an adventure sport to face their fears. On Netflix
Highway follows Veera, abducted before her wedding, forms a bond with her kidnapper, Mahabir, while traveling from Mumbai to Kashmir. On YouTube.
Karwaan, Avinash and his friend Shaukat set out from Bangalore to Kochi to exchange a mistakenly swapped body. On Prime Video.
Piku and her hypochondriac father, Bhaskor, travel by road from Delhi to Kolkata showcasing serene Indian landscapes. On Sony Liv.
Dhanak is the journey of siblings Pari and Chotu journey from Jaitaran to Jaisalmer, hoping to meet Shah Rukh Khan. On Netflix.
Road, Movie follows Vishnu, escaping his father's business, drives an old truck across Rajasthan and picks up diverse passengers. On YouTube.
Qarib Qarib Singlle follows Yogi and Jaya as they embark on a road trip across India from Bikaner to Gangtok. On Zee5.
Finding Fanny revolves around Ferdie and his friends who embark on a road trip through Goa to find his lost love, Fanny. On Hotstar.
Chalo Dilli follows Mihika and Manu who miss their flight and travel by road from Jaipur to Delhi exploring urban and rural India. On Zee5.
Kabul Express is the journey of two Indian journalists joined by an American reporter through a war-torn Kabul. On Prime Video.
