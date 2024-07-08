Top 10 movies on OTT that will motivate you to travel with your friends

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 08, 2024

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara follows three friends who embark on a trip across Spain, each choosing an adventure sport to face their fears. On Netflix

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Highway follows Veera, abducted before her wedding, forms a bond with her kidnapper, Mahabir, while traveling from Mumbai to Kashmir. On YouTube.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Karwaan, Avinash and his friend Shaukat set out from Bangalore to Kochi to exchange a mistakenly swapped body. On Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Piku and her hypochondriac father, Bhaskor, travel by road from Delhi to Kolkata showcasing serene Indian landscapes. On Sony Liv.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dhanak is the journey of siblings Pari and Chotu journey from Jaitaran to Jaisalmer, hoping to meet Shah Rukh Khan. On Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Road, Movie follows Vishnu, escaping his father's business, drives an old truck across Rajasthan and picks up diverse passengers. On YouTube.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Qarib Qarib Singlle follows Yogi and Jaya as they embark on a road trip across India from Bikaner to Gangtok. On Zee5.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Finding Fanny revolves around Ferdie and his friends who embark on a road trip through Goa to find his lost love, Fanny. On Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Chalo Dilli follows Mihika and Manu who miss their flight and travel by road from Jaipur to Delhi exploring urban and rural India. On Zee5.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kabul Express is the journey of two Indian journalists joined by an American reporter through a war-torn Kabul. On Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 8 Hindi films with twists, thrill, murders and mysteries on OTT

 

 Find Out More