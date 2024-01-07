Top 10 movies on OTT to keep you inspired if you are losing motivation in second week of 2024

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 07, 2024

Will Smith delivers a powerful performance as Chris Gardner in The Pursuit of Happyness as a struggling single father. On Netflix.

The Shawshank Redemption tells the story of Andy Dufresne, a man wrongly convicted of murder. On Netflix.

Hidden Figures celebrates the contributions of three brilliant African-American women who played crucial roles in NASA's early space missions. On Disney+ Hotstar.

Whiplash follows a young jazz drummer who pushes himself to the limit under a demanding instructor. On Prime Video.

Rocky follows Rocky Balboa, a struggling boxer who gets a shot at the heavyweight championship. On Hulu.

The Theory of Everything is a biographical drama that tells the story of Stephen Hawking, a physicist who defied the odds to achieve success. On Netflix.

The Joy Luck Club tells the story of four Chinese-American families and the complex dynamics between mothers and daughters. On Prime Video.

Bend It Like Beckham is a British comedy that follows Jess Bhamra, a young Indian girl who dreams of becoming a footballer. On Disney+ Hotstar.

The Big Sick is a hilarious and heartwarming romantic comedy that tells the true story of Kumail Nanjiani, a Pakistani-American comedian. On Prime Video.

Chef is a delightful comedy-drama following Carl Casper, a burnt-out chef who rediscovers his passion for cooking by starting a food truck. On Netflix.

