Top 10 movies on OTT where lovers became murderers
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 18, 2024
We saw Raghav in Badlapur become a cold killer after the murder of his wife. On JioCinema.
The movie Ek Villain saw Ritesh Deshmukh’s character in a similar role where he’d murder in frustration with his mom’s wife. On Hotstar.
Hrithik Roshan was seen playing the role of Roshan in the revenge story, Kaabil on Hostar.
Sussana played by Priyanka Chopra in 7 Khoon Maaf, murders her husbands in the movie. On Netflix.
Irrfan Khan’s role of Nirmal in Madaari in which he becomes a murderer because of the love of his son. On Zee5.
Aitraaz is another revenge story in which a woman who gets cheated by on her lover seeks to take revenge. On Zee5.
Maqbool took a different approach with Nimmi not only becoming a murderer for love but also power. On Prime Video.
Gupt is one of the underrated mystery thrillers in which a woman kills anyone who enters the life of her lover. On Zee5.
Raman Raghav 2.0 is a special movie about a serial killer who kills anyone who could be potentially a problem for Raghav. On Zee5.
This trope was also excellently played by Ranbir Singh as Ranvijay Singh in Animal who becomes a brutal killer when his dad’s life is in danger. On Netflix.
