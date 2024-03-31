Top 10 movies on OTT with mind-blowing plot twist endings
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Mar 31, 2024
Special 26 features conmen posing as CBI officers executing a high-stakes heist, keeping audiences on edge till the very end. On YouTube.
Andhadhun features a pianist pretending to be blind who witnesses a murder, with an unexpected twist ending. On YouTube.
Ittefaq involves a police inspector interrogating suspects in a double murder case, culminating in a shocking reveal. On YouTube.
Badla follows a businesswoman accused of murder, unraveling a complex plot with a jaw-dropping ending. On Netflix.
NH10 follows a couple entangled in a deadly pursuit after witnessing a crime, with a gripping plot and unexpected twists. On Jio Cinema.
Talaash involves a police inspector investigating a mysterious death while coping with personal loss, leading to shocking discoveries. On YouTube.
A Wednesday! revolves around a retired commissioner recalling a bomb threat from a common man, delivering a memorable ending. On Netflix.
Kahaani depicts a pregnant woman searching for her missing husband in Kolkata, culminating in a surprising twist ending. On Jio Cinema.
Ugly revolves around a missing child, sparking accusations and unforeseen developments. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Manorama Six Feet Under centers on a woman hiring a detective to uncover her husband's secrets, leading to startling revelations. On Prime Video.
