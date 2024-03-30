Top 10 movies on OTT with most satisfying endings

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 30, 2024

Haider is a gripping movie with the ending showcasing Haider's escape, inspired by Hamlet. On Netflix.

Thriller movie, Kahaani surprised viewers with every twist, including the ending. On Jio Cinema.

Highway is a beautiful movie with a solemn ending capturing hearts. On Prime Video.

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, a classic romance story that had a surprising ending. On Jio Cinema.

Tumbbad is a horror film with an interesting moral at the end. On Prime Video.

Ship Of Theseus is a thought-provoking film with different stories converging to a perfect ending. On YouTube.

Rang De Basanti had a heartbreaking yet satisfying ending with a clear message. On Netflix.

A Wednesday! featured an impressive star cast and a hooked storyline with a satisfying ending. On Netflix.

Pink, justice finally prevails in the movie as the system recognizes the innocence of the women. On Prime Video.

Omkara is a masterpiece movie inspired by Othello, providing answers to the audience. On Jio Cinema.

