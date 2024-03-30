Top 10 movies on OTT with most satisfying endings
Nishant
| Mar 30, 2024
Haider is a gripping movie with the ending showcasing Haider's escape, inspired by Hamlet. On Netflix.
Thriller movie, Kahaani surprised viewers with every twist, including the ending. On Jio Cinema.
Highway is a beautiful movie with a solemn ending capturing hearts. On Prime Video.
Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, a classic romance story that had a surprising ending. On Jio Cinema.
Tumbbad is a horror film with an interesting moral at the end. On Prime Video.
Ship Of Theseus is a thought-provoking film with different stories converging to a perfect ending. On YouTube.
Rang De Basanti had a heartbreaking yet satisfying ending with a clear message. On Netflix.
A Wednesday! featured an impressive star cast and a hooked storyline with a satisfying ending. On Netflix.
Pink, justice finally prevails in the movie as the system recognizes the innocence of the women. On Prime Video.
Omkara is a masterpiece movie inspired by Othello, providing answers to the audience. On Jio Cinema.
