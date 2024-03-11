Top 10 movies on OTT you can finish watching in less than 90 minutes
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 11, 2024
Don’t Breathe presents three thieves facing unexpected horrors during a robbery in this gripping thriller. On Sony Liv.
The Incredible Jessica James features Jessica Williams as a struggling playwright who falls for an Irish app designer. On Netflix.
A Quiet Place is a post-apocalyptic horror directed by John Krasinski, where a family must stay silent to survive. On Jio Cinema.
Wrecker sees two friends encountering terror during a road trip when they cross paths with a psychopathic tow truck driver. On Zee5.
The Babysitter starts as a comedy but turns into horror when a babysitter's true intentions are revealed. On Netflix.
Pihu depicts a toddler left alone in a house, struggling to survive in this tense thriller. On Jio Cinema.
White Girl portrays a college freshman entangled in a dangerous world of drugs and crime. On Netflix.
Lovesong explores the emotional journey of two old friends discovering their true feelings for each other. On Prime Video.
Crawl follows a father-daughter duo fighting for survival against alligators during a hurricane. On Prime Video.
In Haraamkhor, Nawazuddin Siddiqui stars as a teacher involved in a taboo relationship with his student. On Disney+ Hotstar.
