Top 10 movies revolving around the butterfly effect on Netflix, Jio Cinema and other OTT
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 19, 2024
Run Lola Run follows Lola as she races against time and triggers alternate realities with each choice. On Prime Video.
Mr. Nobody, the last mortal recalls life's choices, spawns alternate futures. On Prime Video.
A Detective alters the past to prevent the father's death and sets off a chain to catch the killer in Frequency on Prime Video.
Predestination follows Hawke whose agent befriends a man with a linked past, altering future events. On Prime Video.
Mirage, an innocent action drastically changes Vera's life, unravelling a mystery. On Netflix.
Teens' time-travel experiment leads to risky alterations in the universe in the movie Project Almanac on Prime Video.
Donnie Darko follows Gyllenhaal who gets manipulated into actions that have devastating results. On Prime Video.
Looper follows assassins who confront their future selves, altering destinies in a dystopian world. On YouTube.
Gleeson's time-traveling starts to affect his relationships in the movie About Time on Jio Cinema.
The Butterfly Effect is about Kutcher's time-traveling via childhood journal backfires, causing havoc in the present. On Prime Video.
