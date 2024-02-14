Top 10 movies set in beautiful fantasy worlds on Netflix, Hotstar and other OTT
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 14, 2024
Avatar showed a lush alien world inhabited by the Na'vi with exotic flora and fauna. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Spirited Away is set in a realm of magical bathhouses, enchanted forests, and curious spirits. On Netflix.
The Harry Potter Series showcased a magical castle where students learn spells, and encounter mythical creatures. On JioCinema.
The Lord of the Rings portrayal of the Middle Earth was one of a kind. On JioCinema.
Black Panther movie showcased the huge country of Wakanda which is both beautiful and sci-fi. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Alice in Wonderland was a whimsical and eccentric world populated by peculiar characters. On Disney+ Hotstar.
The Wizard of Oz was full of talking scarecrows, tin men, and lions, and ruled by the enigmatic Wizard. On Prime Video.
The Chronicles of Narnia Series follows a magical realm featuring talking animals, mythical beasts, and epic adventures. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Ella Enchanted follows a young woman cursed embarks on a quest to break the spell, encountering magical creatures along the way. On Netflix.
