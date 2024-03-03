Top 10 movies set in post-apocalyptic worlds on Netflix
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 03, 2024
How it Ends is another post-apocalyptic film following a man searching for his pregnant wife amidst chaos.
Bird Box, a psychological thriller about a mother navigating a world where seeing leads to death.
The Silence is a horror film set in a world overrun by creatures attracted to sound.
IO is a story about a young scientist determined to save Earth while others flee to Jupiter's moon.
Snowpiercer is a critically acclaimed film about a class revolution on a train carrying the remnants of humanity after an ice age.
Bird Box Barcelona is a sequel to Bird Box following survivors in a world menaced by unseen entities.
The Cloverfield Paradox is a sci-fi film exploring the origins of the creatures in the ‘Cloverfield’ franchise.
Cargo follows a touching story about a father seeking a safe haven for his newborn daughter in a zombie apocalypse.
Cadaver is a post-apocalyptic film about survival in a world ravaged by nuclear disaster.
The Midnight Sky is about a scientist warning a returning space crew about Earth's destruction.
