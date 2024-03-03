Top 10 movies set in post-apocalyptic worlds on Netflix

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 03, 2024

How it Ends is another post-apocalyptic film following a man searching for his pregnant wife amidst chaos.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bird Box, a psychological thriller about a mother navigating a world where seeing leads to death.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Silence is a horror film set in a world overrun by creatures attracted to sound.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

IO is a story about a young scientist determined to save Earth while others flee to Jupiter's moon.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Snowpiercer is a critically acclaimed film about a class revolution on a train carrying the remnants of humanity after an ice age.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bird Box Barcelona is a sequel to Bird Box following survivors in a world menaced by unseen entities.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Cloverfield Paradox is a sci-fi film exploring the origins of the creatures in the ‘Cloverfield’ franchise.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Cargo follows a touching story about a father seeking a safe haven for his newborn daughter in a zombie apocalypse.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Cadaver is a post-apocalyptic film about survival in a world ravaged by nuclear disaster.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Midnight Sky is about a scientist warning a returning space crew about Earth's destruction.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Hanu-Man to Lal Salaam: Top 9 movies releasing this week on OTT

 

 Find Out More