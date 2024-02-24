Top 10 movies that addressed social taboos on Hotstar, Prime Video, and other OTT
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 24, 2024
Thank You For Coming tackles female sexuality and personal fulfilment, praised for its boldness. On Netflix.
OMG 2 was a comedy-drama advocating for sex education and open discussions about sex. On Netflix.
Satyaprem Ki Katha delicately handles date rape within a Bollywood family entertainer. On Prime Video.
Afwaah explores the dangers of fake videos and misinformation. On Netflix.
8 AM Metro addresses mental health struggles with a subtle and relatable portrayal.
Pink, a courtroom drama that sparked a national conversation about consent and victim-blaming. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Lipstick Under My Burkha explores the lives of 4 women who defy social expectations and gender stereotypes. On Prime Video.
Thappad is another powerful drama that sparks conversation about domestic violence and marital abuse. On Prime Video.
Shubh Mangal Saavdhan aims to normalize conversations about sexual health and challenging societal expectations. On JioCinema.
Padman addresses the stigma around menstrual hygiene in India especially for women. On Netflix.
