Top 10 movies that every corporate employee should watch on Prime Video, Netflix and other OTT
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 06, 2024
The Insider is the story of a whistleblower from the tobacco industry who exposes corporate malpractice and faces personal and professional challenges. On Apple TV.
The Wolf of Wall Street follows the rise and fall of stockbroker Jordan Belfort and his lifestyle fuelled by greed and corruption. On Prime Video.
The Pursuit of Happyness features Will Smith as a struggling salesman who faces homelessness while pursuing a career as a stockbroker. On Netflix.
Office Space is a comedy that satirizes the monotony and absurdity of corporate office culture following a group of disillusioned employees. On Prime Video.
The Secret of My Success is a classic comedy of a young man who climbs the corporate ladder by posing as an executive. On YouTube.
Barbarians at the Gate depicts the leveraged buyout of RJR Nabisco, highlighting the ruthless tactics and power struggles involved in corporate takeovers. On Prime Video.
Erin Brockovich is a legal drama based on real events about the fight against environmental pollution. On Sony Liv.
Up In The Air is a thought-provoking film exploring themes of isolation, connection, and the impact of corporate decisions. On Prime Video.
Boiler Room follows a young stockbroker as he navigates the high-stakes world of finance while facing questions of morality and integrity. On Prime Video.
Jobs is a biographical drama depicting the life of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, chronicling his journey from college dropout to an entrepreneur. On Prime Video.
