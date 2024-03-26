Top 10 movies that every entrepreneur should watch on Netflix, Prime Video and other OTT
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Mar 26, 2024
The Founder is a biopic on businessman Ray Kroc's rise to prominence and the founding of McDonald's. On Prime Video.
The Social Network is a biographical drama on the founding of Facebook by Mark Zuckerberg. On Netflix.
Moneyball is a sports drama about the Oakland Athletics' 2002 season and the role of general manager. On Netflix.
The Wolf of Wall Street is a biographical black comedy crime film on Jordan Belfort's rise and fall. On Prime Video.
Boiler Room is a crime drama about a stockbroker's descent into illegal activities. On Prime Video.
Something Ventured is a documentary on the origins of American venture capitalism in the mid-20th century. On Prime Video.
Glengarry Glen Ross portrays the lives of real estate salesmen competing for survival. On Netflix.
Up in the Air is a comedy-drama showcasing corporate downsizer Ryan Bingham's life. On Prime Video.
The Pursuit of Happyness showcases entrepreneur Chris Gardner's struggle from homelessness to success. On Netflix.
Startup . com is a documentary on the rise and fall of dot-com startup govWorks.com during the internet bubble burst. On Prime Video.
